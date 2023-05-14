Aashka Goradia Goble Announces Pregnancy At 37: Beach Baby On The Way

Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble are all set to embrace parenthood. The couple recently took to social media and announced their pregnancy. The 37-year-old actress' due date is November this year.

Aashka and Brent shared a customised video. The video features a beach background. "Beach baby is on the way. We are waiting for the greatest gift to arrive in November 2023. Send us your love and blessings. Aashka and Brent." Sharing the photo on Instagram, the actress wrote, "On this Mother’s Day - this becomes even more special! Our family and our practice grows by 1 this November! Send us a loving thought as we embark on our greatest journey yet!” Beach baby is on the way! #parentstobe. Thank you @mevada_kalpesh for this cutest announcement video. #14weekspregnant."

Several celebrities including Smriti Irani, Juhi Parmar, Adaa Khan, Kishwer Merchantt and Surbhi Jyoti among others congratulated the couple. They sent best wishes for them and the unborn baby. Aashka's co-star and Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti wrote, "Came out doing it easy." Juhi wrote, "That's the best news on Mother's day. Congratulations to both of you. Lots of love always. Waiting for the little angel". While, Kishwer commented, "Congratulations u guys, Adaa penned, "Congratulations to you two." Check out her post below:

Aashka Goradia, Brent Goble opened up about pregnancy

In an earlier interview, Aashka Goradia spoke about embracing parenthood. She said that it has been a year since she married Brent Goble and is focusing on enjoying her liye before welcoming a baby. She said that she will embrace pregnancy one she is ready and also called it one of the happiest phases of life.

More about Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble

Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble first met in Vegas. The actress was on a trip when Goble approached her. She shared that she was cold at first but by the end of the night, they exchanged numbers and soon began dating. The couple is currently residing in Goa. She has been shuffling between Goa and Ahmedabad. On the work front, Aashka has done several popular shows including Kkusum, Laagi Tujhse Lagan, and Maharana Pratap among others. Aside from acting, she is an entrepreneur and has a cosmetic brand Rene under her name. On the other hand, Brent is an owner of a Yoga Shala in Goa.