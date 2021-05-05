Aashka Goradia Shares Advice On Breaking 'financial Slavery'; Says 'Take Control'

Television actress Aashka Goradia's Instagram recently featured a lengthy post in which the actress gave advice on how to get financially stable and break financial slavery. The actress gave a detailed plan to educate her fans and followers and wrote "Break the shackles of financial slavery. Take control. A goal without a plan is just a wish" as she shared the plan.

Aashka Goradia's advice for breaking financial slavery

Aashka Goradia shared a picture of herself, as she sported a flared skirt, a printed beach top and a colourful beach hat. She went for a dramatic eyeliner and kept the overall palette of her makeup more towards nude. In her caption, she gave a detailed plan that included various steps on how to break financial slavery. Aashka, in her detailed plan, wrote, "Plan, Track how you spend, Save, Prepare Contingency Fund, Get Insured, Set Goals (Short term and Long term)" she repeatedly urged everyone to invest. The actress further wrote, "Diversify, Stay Debt-free (if you borrow, then borrow smart), Take Risks (not taking risks is the biggest risk, managing them is an art), Let your money make money for you, Retire in style so you live a life you always wanted. Using this platform to help you break the chains. Get Rich, Stay Rich. Start today. Stay tuned".

Friends and fans react to Aashka Goradia's Instagram post

Friends and fans quickly reacted to the actress' post and filled the comment section. Aashka's friends and fellow actresses like Mouni Roy, Juhi Parmar, Srishty Rode and Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacted to Aashka's post and left their comments. One fan left a comment on Aashka's post and wrote that the advice she gave was amazing. Another fan wrote that they would be following the actress' advice and would looking forward to it.

A peek into Aashka Goradia's shows

The actress is best known for her role in the show Kkusum where she played the role of Kkumud. She was also seen in the hit supernatural TV series of Naagin as one of the antagonists in the show. The actress was last seen on screen in the show Daayan.

Source: Aashka Goradia's Instagram

