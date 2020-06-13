Aashka Goradia's Jaw-dropping Career Net Worth Will Leave You Pleasantly Surprised; Read

Aashka Goradia is among the few Indian television actors who have managed to create a niche in the hearts of masses with her indelible performances onscreen. Since her debut serial Achanak 37 Saal Baad, Aashka Goradia has come a long way in her career and has been a part of nearly sixteen projects in her career. Here is Aashka Goradia’s net worth as of 2020.

As per reports, Aashka Goradia’s annual net worth ranges from $1.5 Million to $10 Million, which lies somewhere between Rs 11.93 crores-75.96 crores in a year. Reportedly, the actor earns 40,000 USD to 1,00,000 USD monthly, which ranges from Rs 30,38,280 to 75,95,700. Aashka Goradia is the owner of the famous beauty brand, Renee Cosmetics and is married to Brent Goble. Reportedly, a major part of Aashka's income arrives from her acting stints on television.

Aashka Goradia's work:

If the reports are to be believed, Aashka Goradia kick-started her career with Sony TV's Achanak 37 Saal Baad, with psychological thriller telecast, which followed the story of a small town of Gahota, which experienced paranormal activities after each cycle of 37 years. Soon after, Aashka was signed on for the much-loved daily soap, Kkusum on Sony TV, in which the actor played the character of Kumud. Later, Aashka acted in another serial, called Akela which also aired on Sony TV and was also a part of a reality game show Jet Set Go on Star. She then played some roles in TV serials like Sindoor Tere Naam Ka on Zee TV, Mere Apne on 9X and Virrudh on Sony TV. She was also seen as Kalika on Zee TV's Saat Phere.

However, Aashka's claim to fame was Laagi Tujhse Lagan on Colors TV, as she played the negative character for the first time onscreen in the show. Goradia also participated in some reality shows like Kabhi Kabhii Pyaar Kabhi Kabhii Yaar, Mr. & Ms TV and Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 4. In 2012, she participated as a contestant in the sixth season of Bigg Boss, the Indian version of the original UK show, Big Brother.

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures)

(Image credits: Aashka's Instagram account)

