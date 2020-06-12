Hina Khan Comes Out In Support Of Aashka Goradia Against Lewd And Disrespectful Comments

Shveta Salve and Aashka Goradia recently decided to call out the trolls who had been commenting inappropriately on their live yoga session. They came up with a campaign with the hashtag “#IgnoreNoMore” which has been receiving a lot of support from the celebrities. One of the many people to come out in support has been actor Hina Khan who expressed her views through an Instagram story.

Hina Khan supports Aashka Goradia

Television actors Shveta Salve and Aashka Goradia recently started a live session on their official Instagram handle. While the live session was in place, the actors were attacked with vulgar and disrespectful comments by a few trolls. The women decided to raise their voices against such comments which are common on social media. They even reported a few accounts while also telling their audience how the action has to be taken against such insults. Many television actors came out in support of the initiative called Ignore No More. Hina Khan was one of them who lent her support to the two women through a social media story where she wrote a note to shed some light upon the issue.

In the story posted, Hina Khan has written that these social media users who attack celebrities with disrespectful comments actually have no personality of their own. They hide behind the anonymity of the internet and use it as a weapon. It is time to call these people out as this has been happening for quite some time now. Hina Khan wrote towards the end that she stands with Shveta and Aashka Goradia on this. She asked them to be strong and not give up while also assuring that everyone is in this together. Have a look at the note from her social media here.

Previously, actor Narayani Shastri had also posted in support of Shveta and Aashka. She wrote to Aashka Goradia assuring her that her practice is beautiful and if certain people are not able to see it that way, it is their problem. Have a look at the meaningful and warm note put up by Narayani Shastri, here.

