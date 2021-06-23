Abhinav Shukla Not Pleased As Camping Rope Gets Confiscated At Airport; Tags DGCA, AAI

Abhinav Shukla recently shot for Khatron Ke Khiladi in Cape Town and all moments involving the contestants have been a talking point. His journey, however, did not end on a great note, as the TV actor was unhappy over his camping rope being confiscated at the airport upon arrival in India. He claimed that he never experienced any issues at international airports.

Abhinav Shukla unhappy over the confiscation of camping rope

Abhinav took to Twitter to express his displeasure and asked if a small camping rope was a ‘restraining device’. The Diya aur Baati Hum star claimed that he had gone through five international airports without any problem with the camping rope, but the CISF Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) had confiscated it. He added that he had asked the security officials about the rules mentioning that the rope was not being allowed, but they said it was 'not mentioned anywhere'.

Small camping rope is a restraining device? Went through 5 int. airports without problem but our @CISFHQrs confiscated it ! I asked to show a written rule stating ropes as prohibited they say its not mentioned anywhere! @DGCAIndia @AAI_Official — Abhinav Shukla (@ashukla09) June 23, 2021

Abhinav also tagged the accounts of Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and Airports Authority of India (AAI), though it is not clear at which airport he faced the issue.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Abhinav had a busy year with stints on two reality shows. He first featured on Bigg Boss 14, which had started in October last year. He was one of the contestants to compete till the later stages as wife Rubina Dilaik took home the trophy.

The star couple then featured in a music video titled Marjaneya.

In Khatron Ke Khiladi, however, he didn’t have Rubina around, though all stars bonded big time on the sets. He could be seen posing with Vishal Aditya Singh, Varun Sood, Nikki Tamboli, Shweta Tiwari, among others. The makers have already started unveiling the teasers of the series, which is scheduled to air from next month.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.