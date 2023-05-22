Actor Aditya Singh Rajput Found Dead In Mumbai Apartment, Investigation Underway

Actor and entrepreneur Aditya Singh Rajput was found dead on Monday, May 22, in his apartment in Mumbai. Confirming the reports, ANI tweeted, "Actor Aditya Singh Rajput found dead at his apartment in Andheri area. Body sent for post-mortem. Investigation underway." The actor's body has been sent for an autopsy, the report of which is awaited and the Oshiwara Police Station is conducting further investigations from all possible angles, said an official, as per a news agency.

Aditya starred in several TV shows and web series like Rajputana, Code Red, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Aawaz Season 9, Bad Boy Season 4, Gandi Baat and others. He also featured in the popular dating reality show Splitsvilla in the ninth season as a contestant. On social media, Aditya had shared his last Instagram post, a video, on May 17, with the caption, "What is happiness according to you?"

On his Instagram stories, Aditya had shared several updates on Sunday, mentioning brand collaborations and his clothing label Pop Culture Hi-Street Fashion. In another picture, he shared a photo from a rooftop restaurant with fairy lights and wrote over it, "Sunday Funday with besties."

About Aditya Singh Rajput

Aditya Singh Rajput was born in Uttarakhand but settled in Delhi and started his career as a child star. The 32-year-old actor was living in a shared apartment on the 11th floor of the Lashkaria Heights building in the posh Oshiwara area. Over the years, he became a familiar face on more than 300 advertisements and spots. He acted in films like Krantiveer, Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara, Love and others. On the small screen, he was seen in shows like Cambala Investigation Agency, Splitsvilla season 9, Love, Aawaz-9 and Bad Boys.