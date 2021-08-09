Last Updated:

Actor Anupam Shyam Passes Away At 63; Yogi Adityanath, Celebs Condole Demise

According to his friend, actor Yashpal Sharma, Anupam Shyam was suffering from high blood sugar and was on injections during the shooting of his last film.

Written By
Ananya Varma
Anupam Shyam

Image: Nupamshyamojha/Instagram


Veteran TV actor Anupam Shyam passed away on Monday due to multiple organ failure. The 63-year-old was hospitalized a few days back due to a kidney infection to Mumbai's Lifeline hospital in Goregaon. However, the veteran actor could not make it and breathed his last at the hospital amid the presence of his two brothers, Anurag and Kanchan.

According to his friend, actor Yashpal Sharma, Anupam Shyam was suffering from high blood sugar and was on injections during the shooting of his last film. "I got to know that he's no more. So we rushed here & found he was still breathing. The doctor later declared him dead. He was hospitalized for 4 days. He had high blood sugar and used to take injections during the shooting of his last film", Actor Yashpal Sharma told ANI. 

Yashpal Sharma added that the late actor's body will be brought to his residence, New Dindoshi, MHADA colony in the morning and his funeral will take place later in the day. 

Celebs, politicians condole demise

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the late actor's demise on Twitter on Monday morning. "Very sad to hear of the demise of famous actor Anupam Shyam Ojha ji. My condolences are with the bereaved families. Praying to Lord Shri Ram to grant the departed soul a place at his feet and strength to his bereaved family and admirers to bear this loss. Om Shanti," he tweeted.

Other media personalities and celebrities from the film fraternity such as Manoj Joshi and Ashoke Pandit also paid their condolences to Anupam Shyam.

In his nearly three-decade-long career, Anupam Shyam featured in several films like "Satya", "Dil Se", "Lagaan", "Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi" and received critical acclaim for his role as Thakur Sajjan Singh on "Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya", which aired in 2009 on Star Plus. He is also credited for his appearances in films like "Slumdog Millionaire" and "Bandit Queen".

First Published:
