Actor Anupam Shyam Passes Away At 63; Yogi Adityanath, Celebs Condole Demise

Veteran TV actor Anupam Shyam passed away on Monday due to multiple organ failure. The 63-year-old was hospitalized a few days back due to a kidney infection to Mumbai's Lifeline hospital in Goregaon. However, the veteran actor could not make it and breathed his last at the hospital amid the presence of his two brothers, Anurag and Kanchan.

According to his friend, actor Yashpal Sharma, Anupam Shyam was suffering from high blood sugar and was on injections during the shooting of his last film. "I got to know that he's no more. So we rushed here & found he was still breathing. The doctor later declared him dead. He was hospitalized for 4 days. He had high blood sugar and used to take injections during the shooting of his last film", Actor Yashpal Sharma told ANI.

Yashpal Sharma added that the late actor's body will be brought to his residence, New Dindoshi, MHADA colony in the morning and his funeral will take place later in the day.

Television actor Anupam Shyam passes away at the age of 63 in Mumbai due to multiple organ failure. pic.twitter.com/jzcJ5nXsx0 — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2021

Celebs, politicians condole demise

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the late actor's demise on Twitter on Monday morning. "Very sad to hear of the demise of famous actor Anupam Shyam Ojha ji. My condolences are with the bereaved families. Praying to Lord Shri Ram to grant the departed soul a place at his feet and strength to his bereaved family and admirers to bear this loss. Om Shanti," he tweeted.

सुप्रसिद्ध अभिनेता अनुपम श्याम ओझा जी का निधन अत्यंत दुःखद है।



मेरी संवेदनाएं शोक संतप्त परिजनों के साथ हैं।



प्रभु श्री राम से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगत आत्मा को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान तथा उनके शोक संतप्त परिजनों व प्रशंसकों को यह दुःख सहन करने की शक्ति प्रदान करें।



ॐ शांति! — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) August 9, 2021

Other media personalities and celebrities from the film fraternity such as Manoj Joshi and Ashoke Pandit also paid their condolences to Anupam Shyam.

Saddened by the demise of my friend and very talented actor Anupam Shyam ji. We have lost a great man.



My deepest condolences to his family and friends. ॐ शांति pic.twitter.com/bzRMUpqVQL — Manoj Joshi (@actormanojjoshi) August 8, 2021

Sad to know about the demise of one of the finest actors & a great human being #AnupamShyam due to multiple organ failure .

My heartfelt condolences to his family .

A great loss to the film & tv industry .

ॐ शान्ति !

🙏 pic.twitter.com/ZvP7039iOS — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) August 8, 2021

In his nearly three-decade-long career, Anupam Shyam featured in several films like "Satya", "Dil Se", "Lagaan", "Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi" and received critical acclaim for his role as Thakur Sajjan Singh on "Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya", which aired in 2009 on Star Plus. He is also credited for his appearances in films like "Slumdog Millionaire" and "Bandit Queen".

