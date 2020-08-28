Actor Karanvir Bohra's Massive Net Will Leave You Astounded; Details Inside

Actor Karanvir Bohra has delivered a wide range of successful movies and daily soaps in his career. As Karanvir Bohra celebrates his 38th birthday today, on August 28, here is everything you need to know about the actor’s massive net worth. Read details.

Karanvir Bohra’s net worth

As per a report published in topplanetinfo.com, Karanvir Bohra’s net worth is estimated to be around 2.5 million USD. Converted in rupees, the actor’s net worth is about Rs 18.32 crores. As per Tellychakkar, Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu own a swanky 4 BHK apartment in a plush area of Goregaon, Mumbai.

As reported by biographywiki.net, Karanvir Bohra charges more than Rs 70,000 for each episode in his television shows. The report further adds that Karanvir’s source of income includes acting, designing and hosting reality shows. He is also the face of many brands. More so biographywiki.net claims that the actor is a huge car enthusiast, as he owns a Lamborghini and several other bikes.

Karanvir Bohra and his wife, Teejay recently made it to news when they announced that they are set to become parents for the second time. The actors made it Instagram official, as they shared the news with fans by posting a picture. Take a look at the picture shared:

On the professional front

Best-known for his performances in television shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava?, Shararat and Naagin 2, Karanvir is also a producer and a designer. Besides daily soaps, Karanvir has also been a part of many reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6 and Khatron Ke Khiladi Darr Ka Blockbuster. If the reports are to be believed, Bohra also owns a local clothing brand called Pegasus.

(Image credits: Karanvir Bohra Instagram)

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

