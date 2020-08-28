Shweta Tiwari Recalls Her All-time Favourite ‘proposal Scenes’ From Bollywood

Shweta Tiwari has been garnering some positive response from fans for her performance as the free-spirited Guneet Sikka from the show, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. Her chemistry with co-star Varun Badola has also been well-received by the audiences. Recently given the romantic track of the show, Shweta also revealed her favourite proposal scenes from Bollywood.

Talking about the same to India Forums, Shweta revealed that the ongoing romantic track in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan reminded her of some beautiful proposal scenes from Bollywood which had made their way into every girl's heart. She further said that over the years, Bollywood has also beautifully projected romance. She also recalled some favourite proposal scenes of hers which still make her heart skip a beat.

Shweta Tiwari recalls a scene from Dil Chahta Hai

The Kasauti Zindagi Kay actor said that she may be a very mature and a practical individual but she is a die-hard romantic at heart. She recalled one of her favourite proposal scenes is from the movie Dil Toh Pagal Hai wherein Madhuri Dixit's character proclaims her love for Rahul in the ending scene of the movie. She said that even now, the scene brings tears in her eyes as she witnesses someone confessing her love in an auditorium packed with unknown people.

She also recalled her another favourite scene to be from the movie, Dil Chahta Hai. She added that she loved the moment when Aamir Khan's character gatecrashes his ladylove's wedding which was essayed by Preity Zinta. Shweta went on to say that she loves the moment when he goes down on a knee and proposes to her in front of her fiance. The Bigg Boss 4 winner goes on to say that these scenes have a lot of meaning and depth in them.

Shweta Tiwari on her off-screen camaraderie with Varun Badola

Shweta also spoke about her wonderful on-screen chemistry with Varun. She revealed that she is great friends with him off-screen and that they have known each other for years. She added that this is the main reason why there is a sense of understanding and comfort between them as they perform their scenes. She concluded by saying that she is waiting to see the audience's reaction to Guneet and Amber's ongoing romantic track.

