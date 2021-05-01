Actor Major Bikramjeet Kanwarpal Passes Away Of COVID-19 At 52; Tributes Pour In

The second wave of COVID-19 is on a deadly spree at the moment, with over 3 lakh cases and 3000 deaths being recorded on a daily basis. As per reports, one of the latest casualties of the coronavirus was from Bollywood, Major Bikranmjeet Kanwarpal. He breathed his last at age 52.

Celebs mourns Major Bikramjeet's demise

Tributes poured in for the actor from members of the film industry. Filmmaker and IFTDA President Ashoke Pandit was among the first to inform about the untimely demise on Twitter and reveal the cause of death as COVID-19. Rohit Roy expressed his grief and shock and termed him as 'happiest, most gentlemanly, always positive and smiling.'

Sad to hear about the demise of actor Major Bikramjeet Kanwarpal this morning due to #Covid.

A retired army officer, Kanwarpal had played supporting roles in many films and television serials.

Heartfelt condolences to his family & near ones.



à¥ à¤¶à¤¾à¤¨à¥à¤¤à¤¿ !

ðŸ™ — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) May 1, 2021

And we lose another one... The happiest, most gentlemanly, always positive and smiling Major Bikramjeet... RIP ðŸ¥² pic.twitter.com/JD46LeX6lk — Rohit Bose Roy (@rohitroy500) May 1, 2021

Born and brought up in Solan, Himachal Pradesh, Major Bikramjeet was son of an Army officer Dwarka Nath Kanwarpal, a recipient of the Kirti Chakra 1963. Major Bikramjeet served the nation after being commissioned into the Army in 1989 and was associated with the 4th Horse regiment. As per reports, he retired as a major in 2002.

#LestWeForgetIndiaðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ the unfortunate passing away of Maj Bikramjeet Kanwarpal (Retd) @BizzKanwarpal, 4 HORSE, yesterday, 30 April 2021 to #Covid19

Commissioned in December 1989, he served for 10 years.

Remember the #IndianBrave as a soldier and later a films & television actor pic.twitter.com/XVDN9Nk3w3 — LestWeForgetIndiaðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@LestWeForgetIN) May 1, 2021

He then ventured intro films and played a host of roles in a career of almost two decades. Madhur Bhandarkar’s Page 3 and Corporate were some of his popular roles at the start of his career, before featuring in many ventures involving popular stars like Don, Heyy Babyy, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Aarakshan, 2 States, among others. He also featured in many TV shows, and Anil Kapoor-starrer 24 was among his popular roles. Major Bikramjeet also worked in shows like Diya Aur Baati Hum and Crime Patrol-Dastak, and one of his popular recent roles was in the series Special OPS.