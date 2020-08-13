Adam DeVine Shares Experience Of Swimming With Predators While Filming Shark Week Special

Shark Week is seven-day marathon documentation about sharks that airs annually on Discovery Channel since 1988. Every year it features some popular celebrities who go underwater paying a visit to the apex predator. Adam DeVine is a part of Shark Week 2020, making his second appearance after a visit in the previous year. The actor said that he forgot that he was with sharks while filming his special.

Adam DeVine on filming his Shark Week 2020 special

In a recent interview with USA Today, Adam DeVine shared his experience of filming Shark Week. His special is named as Adam DeVine’s Secret Shark Lair. In a teaser, he is seen discussing research aims with a team of experts who want to determine if the newly founded place secret lair is a tiger shark feeding ground. They plan to go underwater with a speaker that will play music to simulate the potential sounds of their prey. The actor said that he personally believes if he was a shark, he would be more into the dubstep of it all, and laughed off, while scientists were cynical.

Adam DeVine recalled that the entire week, scientists were like ‘Oh no! He is going to get eaten alive. Poor little guy,” as they reacted on his antics. He went underwater with a booth near the shark liar, where several sharks roam, spinning some turns to incite the predator’s response. As people have been self-isolating amid COVID-19 pandemic, Devine said that this was his first experience out of the house in months.

Adam DeVine said that it was “quite an experience” filming the show. The actor stated that he forgets why he is doing it though, as the sharks are not acting. He added that that is one thing he had to keep reminding himself of. The sharks are not in the Screen Actor’s Guild, he noted. Devine confessed that if there were no cameras underwater, he would probably be terrified surrounded by sharks. “As soon as the camera comes on, I have to shine,” he asserted.

Last Year, Adam DeVine along with a team of marine biologists deployed a CATS camera tag on a massive tiger shark to research the large sea creatures. Their efforts were successful as they discovered a secret shark lair. According to reports, scientists believe that they made a breakthrough with this finding and have unveiled what could be the largest meeting point of tiger sharks on the planet. This year, Devine will indulge in more tiger shark activities. Adam DeVine’s Secret Shark Lair airs on Discovery Channel.

