Woman Comes Dangerously Close To A Giant Shark In The Ocean | Watch

A woman plunging into the ocean from a slide on a yacht didn’t know that she would experience a swimmer’s worst nightmare. The woman was casually swimming in the ocean when a massive eight-foot shark came dangerously close to her. However, the woman was saved as the shark swam away.

As per several reports, the woman named Iso Machado, a resident of Miami, Florida, was celebrating her birthday in the Bahamas with her friends and family a few days back. The group had a yacht that had a slide attached to it. Enjoying her birthday day out, Machado decided to go into the clear blue water. However, she had no idea what was lurking in the water.

As she jumped into the ocean, one of the members from the group noticed a dark shadowy figure under the water and freaked out. He seemed to be filming when he suddenly panned his camera to capture the shark that was swimming just a few feet away from Machado.

"O my God, o my god, Mom. Don't freak out," Machado’s son Anthony can be heard saying in the background, while his mother can be seen experiencing the near-death encounter. The video was shared by a channel called Celebs Today on YouTube. Check out the video here:

Shark swam away on its own

As per several reports, Anthony’s friend Kevan Sarota spoke about the horrific incident and said, one of the members yelled and pointed out the ominous dark shadowy figure of a shark but they couldn’t figure out what type it was. Kevan also shared that some of the members immediately jumped into the ocean to ensure that Machado was not attacked. Fortunately, she remained calm as the shark swam away on its own.

The group believed that the shark was a nurse shark, a species generally considered to be non-dangerous to humans, unlike the great white shark, which last month killed a woman swimming in Maine. Experts commenting on the unfortunate incident said that the shark likely killed because it mistook the woman for a seal as since she was wearing a black wetsuit.

