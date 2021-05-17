Addite Malik Gushes Over Her Baby Boy's Cuteness In Latest Instagram Post

Addite Malik and Mohit Malik are enjoying spending time with their baby boy Ekbir Malik since his birth on April 29 this year. The new parents are excited and overjoyed, but have not revealed the face of the child yet.

From sharing images while cuddling their baby to revealing his name, Addite and Mohit Malik have shared many moments spent with their baby on Instagram with their thousands of followers and fans. Recently, Addite shared another glimpse of her baby and expressed her desire to 'eat him up' because of his cuteness.

Addite and her husband shared a photo of them opening their mouths and moving towards their baby boy, Ekbir Malik who was lying in the middle. In the caption, the actor wrote how she couldn't get over her baby's cuteness and felt like eating him all up as she wrote, "So so so cute that we could just about eat you up! Just kidding". She then said that it was the effect of being a tired parent. "Here's what lack of sleep, new parenthood can do to us", she wrote.

Addite Malik and Mohit Malik gush over their baby boy

Addite Malik and Mohit Malik's baby received loads of love from their followers on Addite's Instagram handle. They dropped heart emojis and heart-eyes emojis as they showered compliments on the happy parents and their baby boy. They called the family "adorable", "cuties", "sweetie pies" and other terms of endearment. One fan was so happy to see the image that they wrote, "My heart" with a red heart emoji.

Addite Malik and Mohit Malik have been giving many glimpses of their baby boy and trying to keep his identity a secret on their Instagram handle. Recently, Addite shared a picture of Ekbir's eye looking through her fingers towards the camera. The picture was not just a glimpse of her baby but also a post announcing that the baby boy's name would be revealed soon. In a long caption, Addite wrote how much she had fallen in love with her baby boy's eyes writing, "My world has changed

When I look at it from your eyes". She ended the caption by writing, "Your eyes ask me questions, Like what will you call me, What shall you name me, What name shall my eyes speak".

His name was later revealed in a special Instagram Reels video where Addite and Mohit Malik got dressed up in denim outfits and used a light letter box to reveal his name. They put the letters of his name one at a time in the letter box spelling out "Ekbir".

Addite Malik and Mohit Malik's baby's name revealed

Image: Addite Malik's Instagram

