Television actor Addite Malik who recently gave birth to a baby boy with her husband Mohit Malik often takes to her social media handles to share posts related to her experiences as a new mom in a new series called The Motherhood Diaries. The Shararat actor had recently shared a lengthy post on Instagram about her choice of feeding formula milk to her son in addition to breastfeeding. Her post garnered positive responses from her fans and many new moms started messaging her on Instagram which the actor shared on her Instagram stories. Among those was one fan who thanked Addite and shared that her post saved his wife from falling into postpartum depression.

Addite Malik is 'glad' she could help a fan not slip into postpartum depression

Taking to her Instagram stories, Addite shared a message that was sent to her by a fan who said that Addite Malik's pregnancy post about Formula vs Breastfeeding has helped his wife a lot. He shared that his wife was falling into postpartum depression but reading the post helped her. He also added that they loved Addite Malik's photos from her pregnancy shoot and also tried recreating some of them. He further praised Mohit Malik and called him a nice and loving guy. Addite also penned a sweet note responding to her fan saying, "This is what makes my day! I am glad from one mother to another that we could make a difference! Smile through this phase, it's the most beautiful. And yes you said it right, I’m blessed to have Mohit!” Check it out:

The actor also received many other messages from fans and new moms who shared that Addite is an inspiration to all of them and also shared that her posts have been helping them deal with a lot of guilt and they are forever thankful for her experiences. She also received a lot of messages from her fans asking for various suggestions to which the actor shared that they should consult with the professionals for the same. Take a look.

A look into Aditte Malik's Instagram

Addite and Mohit Malik became first-time parents to baby boy Ekbir Malik on April 28. Prior to sharing the second chapter of her series, the actor as part of her Motherhood Diaries had given an insight as to why she chose to give birth to her son using C-section and also shared that she did not shy away from any judgements that came her way from making that decision.

