Additee Malik Opens Up About 'weight Gain' Post-pregnancy In Her 'Motherhood Diaries'

Mohit Malik and Additee Malik welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Ekbir, on April 29. Additee has been discussing a myriad of topics during her pregnancy, including what to eat during pregnancy, exercises, and many others. Now, the actor has opened up about her post-pregnancy journey and how she is raising her child. Additee has now taken to her Instagram handle to share a post talking about weight gain post-pregnancy.

Additee Malik talks about 'weight gain’ post-pregnancy

Taking to her Instagram handle, Additee Malik shared a recent picture of her that is truly unmissable. She is seen striking a simple pose and is all smiles for the camera. The actor donned a peach floral off-shoulder dress and opted for a middle parting hairdo, well-done brows and minimal makeup.

Along with the picture, she wrote, “Weight gain and pregnancy go hand in hand… I know I had not put on much weight in pregnancy but I have put on a little post. And am I worried? Honestly, there are times when I think will I be able to shed the extra kilos but the minute I see Ekbir I tell myself, if my body could give birth to this beautiful little being, I am sure its capable of a lot more than I can ever imagine”. Additee added, “Our bodies hormones change, it needs a lot more to be able to nurse and feed a child and with it the weight gain does kick in. And especially with a C-section, you are asked to rest it out for the first month especially. The extra pampering, the lack of disciplined sleep and all the changes will lead to changes in your body but remember, take motherhood in your stride”.

She also said, “We have such beautiful examples of women in our industry who despite motherhood were able to get back into shape. But there’s a time for everything. Right now is a guiltless time of being pampered and giving in to your body’s needs as it nurtures a little baby that depends on you for nutrition”. She concluded by saying, “Eat healthily and be easy on yourself! #HappyMotherhood”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as the actor shared the post online, fans were quick enough to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice. Some of the users lauded the actor for sharing the information, while some were all gaga over the post. One of the users wrote, “Oh my beautiful friend”. Another user wrote, “thanks for sharing this”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Image: Additee Malik Instagram

