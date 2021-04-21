Adithyan Jayan's Professional Life, Marriage And Other Details You Need To Know

Adithyan Jayan is a television actor known for his roles in both Malayalam and Tamil language shows. Born in 1982, Adithyan is the nephew of the famous Malayalam actor Jayan who died at the of 41. Adithyan Jayan's real name was Adithyan while his parents used to call him Venugopal. He later changed his name to Adithyan Jayan and is also addressed as Junior Jayan as a remembrance for the late actor Jayan.

Adithyan Jayan's professional life

Adithyan's debut film was the Malayalam language film Maniyarakallan which released in the year 2005. His first break in the Television industry was with the famous show Pavitra Badham that ran for over 380 episodes in Kerala. The Kaladharan-directorial show became a major hit from Balaji Production House that aired on Surya TV.

Serial actor Adithyan later became a popular name among the audience with his role in the serial Amma. His show Amma is the Malayalam remake of the Hindi show Meri Maa. He was introduced to the TV industry by the film actor Maya Maushmi. He then also became a familiar face in the Tamil television industry and appeared on the show Akashadooth that aired on Asianet. He also worked in the show Seetha alongside Ambili Devi and later tied the knot with the actor.

Ambili Devi and Adithyan Jayan controversy

Ambili Devi and Adithyan Jayan are recently making headlines due to their divorce rumours. The two actors tied the knot in a private affair in January 2019 and were trolled ever since then. Adithyan was also trolled saying it is his fourth marriage. The couple then confronted the media and revealed about Adithyan Jayan's first wife. The serial actor Adithyan said he has been married only once before to a serial actor. When things did not seem to work out, they got divorced. Dancer-turned-actor Ambili Devi was married before to the cinematographer Lovel and has a son with him.

In an interview with Manorama Online, Ambili Devi revealed that she is still legally married to Adithyan. She said that they survived a lot of crises and got married for the second time. She added that everything was good until she became pregnant and she got to know that for the last 16 months, her husband was in a relationship with a woman in a rented house.

Promo Image Source: SuryaTV's Instagram