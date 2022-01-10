Aditi Shirwaikar Malik Shares Son Ekbir's COVID Recovery Journey; Pens Emotional Note

Television actor couple Aditi Shirwaikar Malik and Mohit Malik's nine-month-old son, Ekbir, recently tested COVID-19 positive. Aditi took to her Instagram handle on Monday and opened up about the challenges they faced, and how it is important to remain courageous to fight them. The actor also posted an adorable picture with her son, who can be seen laughing as she looks at him, with a face mask on.

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Aditi wrote, "Motherhood Diaries, When Your NewBorn Tests Positive For Covid, Chapter 18

Battles happen from the moment a baby is inside a mother's womb and yes children are stronger than we can ever imagine! My little Ekbir who has never had a fever till date, woke up one morning slightly warm. We checked his temperature and it was 102 degrees."

"The first thought that came to our mind was to test everyone and unfortunately Ekbir and one of my house helps tested positive. Initially, I was shocked. I was wondering how did this happen but then Mohit and I decided that we had to look at it positively. Ekbir would fight it out and so would all of us as a family with increased immunity," she continued.

Aditi added, "Ironically Mohit had Covid last year in January when I was 7 months pregnant and around the same time Ekbir too got it in the same week, same time. Children catch on to their parents' anxiety and nervousness quickly. It took us 2 to 3 hours but we decided that the house had to be playful for Ekbir and touchwood by God's Grace he is out of it. We were all isolated in separate rooms and we all finished our quarantine were tested and are negative."

The Shararat fame concluded her note by saying, "For me the learning was that yes Covid is dangerous and yes I was nervous but when it came down to it, we all fighters, including our children. Stay safe, take all the precautions but if you still end up letting Covid enter your home, remember not to give up! Fight it out and win the battle...."

Recently actor Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh's 11-month-old son Sufi and Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai's four-month-old son Nirvair were also tested positive for the coronavirus contagion.

