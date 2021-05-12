Aditya Narayan On Amit Kumar's Criticism: “Never Easy To Honour The Legacy Of A Legend”

Singer Aditya Narayan, who is the host of Indian Idol, has recently made a statement defending the performances of the contestants after the criticism of Amit Kumar. He has addressed this issue in brief, mentioning that the crew of the show has put in a lot of efforts and expressed his disagreement with the criticism. Amit Kumar had recently appeared in an episode of Indian Idol and had given negative feedback to the performances of the contestants in the 'Kishore Kumar Special'.

Aditya Narayan responds to Amit Kumar’s criticism

Amit Kumar made an appearance in Indian Idol in the episode that was dedicated to the works of his father. Kishore Kumar. However, he had recently confessed that he did not enjoy the performances in the episode and expressed his discontent with the tribute given to his late father. In the wake of this criticism, Aditya Narayan has expressed his disagreement with Kumar and shared a few words on this matter in an interview with SpotboyE. Addressing Amit Kumar in a respectful manner, Aditya said that it is “never easy to honour the legacy of a legend” within a span of an episode.

Aditya also said that the crew of the show has tried its “level best” to entertain the audience despite the current situation. He added by saying that due to the pandemic, they have been shooting with a limited crew and with “limited rehearsals” as well, in order to film “fresh episodes” while the other channels have been repeating their content. Aditya also expressed his surprise towards Amit’s dissatisfaction, saying that Amit was quite welcoming of their performances in the episodes and had appeared in the show in the past as well.

However, Aditya also made sure to end his response on a lighter note, saying that Amit was “kind enough” to share some of the stories of his father Kishore Kumar with them. He also said that Amit Kumar could have given his “inputs” regarding what he expected from the episode. He finally said that they would have been “happy” to take his wishes into action.

IMAGE: STILLS FROM 'INDIAN IDOL' & ADITYA NARAYAN'S INSTAGRAM

