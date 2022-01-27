Aditya Narayan On Embracing Parenthood With Wife Shweta; 'Had Made Plans Before Marriage'

Singer and TV host Aditya Narayan and his wife, Shweta Agarwal recently announced pregnancy by sharing an adorable picture on Instagram featuring themselves excited to welcome their first child. As they kickstarted the week with the announcement, the pair also had a dreamy baby shower. They also shared a series of pictures giving fans a sneak peek into their baby shower.

Recently, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Aditya Narayan has talked about embracing pregnancy. He revealed that they had made plans even before marriage. He shared that they were sure they wanted children. Read on to know more.

Aditya Narayan talks about embracing parenthood with wife Shweta Agarwal

Recently in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the singer-anchor shared when he came back from Daman after shooting for Indian Idol, his wife Shweta was behaving strangely and she had 'lots of mood swings'. the actor said he had never seen her like that in the past and he asked her to get herself tested for pregnancy. But, she told him to 'stop pulling her leg'. Aditya laughed that Shweta told him 'just because she is a little moody does not mean she is pregnant'.

However, Aditya revealed that he is very happy with the news as he always wanted his own children. However, with the joy comes the trepidation, he said that there is 'anxiety about being parents for the first time' and they have to be very careful'.

Aditya Narayan then revealed that they planned for parenthood before marriage. The actor shared that he had made plans and he knew they would 'need more space, a bigger house'. The Shaapit actor said, "Firstly because Shweta came with her belongings and needed space. Secondly, because they were sure they wanted children".

Aditya Narayan also feels there is added stress as he has to work to 'pay the bills' and at the same time, COVID has become highly contagious. He highlighted that since he works in front of the camera, he is without mask and it is 'scary' that the air-conditioning is circulating the same air. Thus, all this is 'weighing on his mind', more so now as he will be welcoming the baby at home.

Aditya Narayan & Shweta Agarwal's pregnancy announcement

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal took to their Instagram handle earlier this week to announce their pregnancy. The couple shared a loved-up picture of them as they shared the good news. In the photo, Aditya Narayan could be seen sitting on a couch while he smiled and hugged his pregnant wife. Shweta Agarwal wore a blue coloured sweater and jeans and flaunted her baby bump.

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal's love story

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal met on the sets of their debut film Shaapit. The couple dated for about ten years before they tied the knot on December 1, 2020. Narayan shared the news of their wedding with a picture and penned, "We are getting married! I am the luckiest man alive to have found Shweta, my soulmate, 11 years ago and we are finally tying the knot in December.”

