Aditya Narayan Opens Up On 'Indian Idol' Controversy; Says IPL's End Causing 'frustration'

Indian Idol is among the most popular singing reality shows in the country, which is currently airing its 12th season. However, the show has recently received a lot of flak from viewers for the Kishore Kumar special episode. In addition to that, Kishore Kumar’s son Amit Kumar also joined in criticising the show in the context of the episode. The show’s current host and singer Aditya Narayan has opened up on the matter in his interaction with Bollywood Spy, claiming the halt of IPL to be the reason behind their “frustration”.

Aditya Narayan on the criticism of Indian Idol 12

The criticism on the show for its performances during Kishore Kumar special appears to have sustained, as the show continues to receive backlash from viewers even though the episode had aired a while ago. The fans have been claiming that the show has not done justice to the legacy of Kishore Kumar after Amit Kumar said that he did not enjoy the performances in the episode. Aditya Narayan said that many viewers, especially among the younger generation, are frustrated after IPL was taken off air a few weeks back. He believes that their frustration is being vented out towards the show.

However, the singer added that he himself feels the “void” created by IPL’s absence and that he would religiously follow the matches of the tournament. He also believes that ever since last year, the content shown on television is being consumed “a little too fervently”. Aditya also shared a few words on Amit Kumar and called him “a senior member of the fraternity”. Even though he did not touch on the criticism made by Kumar, the host talked about how he has appeared on the show previously as well and “had a good time”. He also expressed his surprise at Kumar’s “sudden” backlash.

Aditya Narayan has been among the prominent playback singers in Bollywood over the years.

