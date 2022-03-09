Aditya Narayan Reveals Name Of His Newborn With Shweta, Opens Up On Leaving Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

Singer and host Aditya Narayan tied the knot with his ladylove Shweta Agarwal Jha in December 2020. After a few months of the duo's marriage, they announced pregnancy. Recently, Shweta and Aditya announced that they have been blessed with a baby girl. They took to their respective social media handles and announced the same. They wrote on their Instagram handles, "Elated! The Almighty has blessed us with a beautiful baby daughter on 24.2.22."

Aditya Narayan reveals his daughter's name

Meanwhile, when the host was enjoying an AMA (Ask Me Anything) round, a fan asked Aditya his daughter's name. Revealing his newborn baby's name, he wrote, "Tvisha Narayan Jha". Another one asked, "How is ur daughter doing? When are you going to share her pic?" Responding to the same, Narayan said, "Need her mommy's permission! The elders say it should be after 40 days post-birth."

Aditya on quitting 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa'

A fan even asked Aditya about his decision to quit 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa'. He asked, "Aap pahle bhi do baar bol chuke hain ye mera last hosting season hai So...Is baar phir wapas aa jayega." Reacting to the same, the host said, "Journalists sensational headline को facts से ज़्यादा अहमियत देते हैं।" He further added, "I have very clearly mentioned in my interview last year that 2022 will be my final year as a host. I have just wrapped up my final season of SaReGaMaPa and am 'hosting a superstar singer next. Indian Idol 2022 will be my final season as a host."

As Aditya Narayan left the singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, he took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures depicting his journey while hosting the popular singing reality TV show. He even penned a heartfelt note in the caption, "With a heavy heart, I bid adieu to my hosting duties for a show that gave me my own identity as an adult, SaReGaMaPa. From an 18-year-old teenager to a young man with a beautiful wife & baby daughter! 15years. 9 seasons. 350 episodes 🤯 Time really does fly. Thank you, Neeraj Sharma, my soul brother."

Image: Instagram/@adityanarayanofficial