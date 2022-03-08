Aditya Narayan Leaves Sa Re Ga Ma Pa After 15 Yrs, Vishal Dadlani Hopes He Reconsiders

After hosting the popular Indian television singing competition, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa for 15 years, Aditya Narayan recently bid adieu to the show in a heartfelt social media post. The singer-actor also shed light on his journey from an 18-year-old teenager to becoming a father to a daughter and exclaimed how time flew.

Aditya Narayan began hosting Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge launched in 2007 and went on to appear in more of the show namely Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa : Sapnon Ki Shuruwaat and others. He has also hosted other popular television shows namely X Factor India, Entertainment Ki Raat, Rising Star 3, Kitchen Champion, Indian Idol 11, Indian Idol 12, etc.

Aditya Narayan bids adieu to his hosting duties for Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

Aditya Narayan recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures depicting his journey while hosting the popular singing reality tv show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa including his memories on stage with some of the notable stars such as Udit Narayan, Vishal Dadlani, Himesh Reshammiya, Shakar Mahadevan, along with the contestants of the show. In the caption, he mentioned that he was bidding adieu to the hosting duties for a show that gave him his own identity as an adult, SaReGaMaPa.

The caption read, "With a heavy heart, I bid adieu to my hosting duties for a show that gave me my own identity as an adult, SaReGaMaPa. From an 18 year old teenager to a young man with a beautiful wife & baby daughter! 15years. 9 seasons. 350 episodes Time really does fly. Thank you Neeraj Sharma, my soul brother" (sic)

The moment Aditya Narayan announced his exit from the show, numerous celebrities and fans expressed their shock on hearing this. Singer Sidharth Mahadevan wrote 'You are the BEST Aadi, there will never be a host as bomb diggity as you' while Nia Sharma stated 'more power to youuuuuuuuu!!!!.' Even Vishal Dadlani reacted to the news by dropping a note in the comments hoping for the singer to change his mind. He wrote 'Man...kya boloon? Your first SRGMP was my first SRGMP too, and for whatever its worth...I hope you change your mind. Or, that the music you make is so incredibly loved and successful that you don't have the time to do TV!! That, I can live with. Jaa, Adi....Jee le apni zindagi! Love you man!'

Furthermore, Vishal Dadlani also took to his Instagram handle and posted a note for Aditya Narayan in which he mentioned that he could not allow him to quit the show while thanking him for everything. Take a look-

Image: Instagram/@adityanarayanofficial/@vishaldadlani