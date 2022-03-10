Aditya Narayan Shares First Picture With Daughter Tvisha, Announces Social Media Hiatus

Singer Aditya Narayan is reaping the joys of parenthood as he and his wife Shweta Agarwal Jha welcomed baby girl Tvisha in February. Shortly after revealing his daughter's name, the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa host dropped the first-ever picture of Tvisha, showcasing her adorably resting on his shoulder. Dropping the father-daughter duo's heartwarming glimpse, Narayan mentioned that he feels 'Grateful, lucky and blessed'.

He also announced that he will be taking a break from social media, as he spends quality time with his 'angels'. The post received overwhelming love from celebrities like Bharti Singh, Vikrant Massey, Shreya Ghoshal, Mika Singh and others.

Aditya Narayan drops the first picture with daughter Tvisha

Taking to his Instagram handle on Thursday, March 10, the Akele Hum Akele Tum singer dropped the picture where he can be seen shedding smiles for the camera while holding his little one Tvisha, who's wrapped in a piece of cloth. In the caption, he wrote, "Grateful, lucky, blessed! Going to spend the next few weeks with my angels. See you soon, digital world." Take a look.

The picture received immense love from fans, who dropped comments like "Lot of happiness to Tvisha and her parents," "Can something be cuter than this picture?" "Our angel Tvisha," among others. Celebrities like Bharti Singh, Vikrant Massey, Jasmin Bhasin among others reacted to his post with heart emoticons, while singers Salim Merchant and Shreya Ghoshal wrote, "Congratulations."

In a recent 'Ask Me Anything' session via Instagram, a fan asked Aditya his daughter's name. Revealing his newborn baby's name, he wrote, "Tvisha Narayan Jha." Another one asked, "How is ur daughter doing? When are you going to share her pic?" Responding to the same, Narayan said, "Need her mommy's permission! The elders say it should be after 40 days post-birth."

He also spilt details on quitting Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. Aditya stated, "I have very clearly mentioned in my interview last year that 2022 will be my final year as a host. I have just wrapped up my final season of SaReGaMaPa and am 'hosting a superstar singer next. Indian Idol 2022 will be my final season as a host."

