Aditya Singh Rajput Death: Actor's Last Instagram Post About 'happiness' Goes Viral

Aditya Singh Rajput died on May 22. He was found dead in his apartment in Andheri, Mumbai. As per a news agency, the 32-year-old actor was living in a shared apartment on the 11th floor of the Lashkaria Heights building in the posh Oshiwara area. The actor's body has been sent for an autopsy, the report of which is awaited and the Oshiwara Police Station is conducting further investigations from all possible angles, said an official.

Aditya shared his last Instagram post on May 17. In the video, which he captioned, “What does happiness mean to you?, he said, “What is happiness? Happiness is maa ke haath ka khana (food from your mother). Happiness is cuddles after a long tiring day at work. Happiness is playing with your dog. Happiness is the best time with a best friend. But happiness is nowadays money also. But more importantly, happiness is finding happiness in little things.

For that, you don’t need a lot of money. Of course, money is important, but happiness is more important, and inner peace is more important." On his Instagram stories, Aditya had shared several updates on Sunday, mentioning brand collaborations and his clothing label Pop Culture Hi-Street Fashion. In another picture, he shared a photo from a rooftop restaurant with fairy lights and wrote over it, "Sunday Funday with besties." In the light of his death, Aditya's last social media posts have gone viral.

More about Aditya Singh Rajput

Aditya Singh Rajput was part of several TV shows and web series Rajputana, Ye Hai Aashiqui, Bad Boy Season 4, Aawaz Season 9, Gandi Baat and more. He was also part of Splitsvilla Season 9 as a contestant. He had appeared in 300+ advertisements and TV spots. He had also made a mark on the big screen with Krantiveer, Love, Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara, and others.

The actor was born in Uttrakhand but later settled in Delhi. His first break in the world of entertainment was as a child actor. At the time of his passing, the actor lived in a shared apartment building at Lashkaria Heights, located in the Oshiwara area.