Hina Khan & Priyank Sharma: New BFFs In Town Post Fights In Bigg Boss 11

Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma started off on a dwindling note a few years back in Bigg Boss 11. The duo was seen quarreling and fighting over almost every situation in the house. Surprisingly, the two came together for a music album titled Raanjhana and stunned fans. Post their stint in Bigg Boss 11, the two of them have been often snapped by the paparazzi while hanging out in the city together. Priyank and Hina’s collaborative venture has received a heap of praises from not only fans but also popular faces from the industry. On December 18, Hina Khan shared some adorable pictures with Priyank Sharma that has sent their fans into a tizzy.

Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma are the new BFFs in town

Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma’s romantic music album Raanjhana hit the internet on December 12 and crossed a milestone in no time. The duo went on to promote their songs on different platforms. What fans loved the most was that they visited the Bigg Boss 13 house and opened up about their experience and memories on the show. On December 18, Hina Khan took to her Instagram to share a series of photographs with Priyank Sharma that created a storm on the internet. The duo was seen posing in a quirky style, showcasing their fun banter. Hina donned a denim outfit, whereas Priyank Sharma sported a black and white striped t-shirt. In the caption, the Hacked actor wrote, 'We are Madness'. Have a look at their cute pictures together.

Also Read | 'Bigg Boss 11' winner Shilpa Shinde deleted her Twitter account, here's why

Also Read | Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma's romantic track 'Raanjhana' hits milestone

Here’s how fans reacted to Raanjhana

This isn't for the first time, earlier also many co actors, colleagues, ..who have worked with @eyehinakhan 💕have always appreciated her, and called her a professional who helps all..and makes sure work is perfect ..that's #HinaKhan who believes in encouraging pple #Raanjhana https://t.co/b8SZKE5xwM — Tanu✨❤️Hina Di ✨😍 (@tanu_gupta80) December 18, 2019

Also Read | Former 'Bigg Boss' Winners Shilpa Shinde And Gauahar Khan Get Into A Ugly Twitter War, Here's The Reason

Also Read | Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde joins Congress, Details here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.