Hina Khan And Priyank Sharma's Romantic Track 'Raanjhana' Hits Milestone

Raanjhana, a music album featuring popular actors Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma released on December 12. Sung by and Arjit Singh and Asad Khan, the song became popular even before its release. In it, the duo paints the town red with their adorable chemistry. The romantic visual has hit 12 million views on YouTube today. The song has been garnering massive love from the audience and critics on social media.

Raanjhana song hits 49 million views today

The album Raanjhana, starring Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma is a romantic video that chronicles the story of two lovers who get separated due to family and other circumstances. Fans have showered immense love on Hina and Priyank's chemistry on screen. Speaking of which, Raanjhana song has hit 12 million views on YouTube today. Not only fans but even Bollywood celebrities have also shared their comments about the same on social media. On Sunday, Hina Khan took to her Instagram to share a story, thanking her fellow friends who appreciated her performance in the song. According to the critic reviews, the video is speculated to hit 20 million views very soon.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar & Nupur Sanon's Filhall Hits 49 Million Views In 2 Days

Also Read | Hina Khan stuns as a gorgeous bride for her romantic track Raanjhana with Priyank Sharma

Also Read | Hina Khan & Priyank Sharma’s Banter About Bigg Boss At Raanjhana’s Launch Is Too Cute

Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma's chemistry takes fans back to their Bigg Boss 11 days. On the show, the two actors were often seen quarrelling but they eventually became good friends. At the song launch event, Hina and Priyank casually joked about their stint in the Bigg Boss house. This left the audience in awe of their blooming bond.

Also Read | Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma share a new glimpse from 'Raanjhana' leaving fans elated

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Hina Khan WARNS Rashami Desai; says 'You've made enough mistakes'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.