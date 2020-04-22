After Hrithik Roshan, Ekta Kapoor Extends Support To Bollywood Paparazzi Amid Lockdown

The country is currently under the lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic. In view of the outbreak, film shoots have been suspended, which has impacted the lives of the daily wage workers in the industry, including Bollywood photographers.

Producer-Director Ekta Kapoor has come in support of the photographers who are currently bearing the brunt of the lockdown with an impact on their daily livelihood. The producer has transferred a significant amount into the accounts of the paparazzi, as assistance to them and their families during these challenging times.

Celebrity photographers Viral Bhayani and Manav Manglani, both along with many others thanked Ekta for her generosity in helping the photographers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Time and again, Ekta has taken essential efforts and extended support and funds that aim to aid the people of the nation. Earlier, the producer had shared how she will be letting go of her one-year salary in order to provide financial aid to her co-workers in her company Balaji Telefilms.

Apart from this, the producer has already made donations to various relief funds to fight the effects of the pandemic. This philanthropic step by Ekta truly supports the backbone of the industry, the paparazzi who draw their subsistence from the daily coverage of the industry.

