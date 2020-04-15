'Hrithik Roshan Came Forward & Supported Us': Paps Thank Him For His Support Amid Lockdown

The Coronavirus pandemic has brought the world to a standstill and business operations across the country have taken a severe toll due to the lockdown imposed. While officials in New Delhi are doing every bit in their authority to control the local transmission of the Coronavirus, Bollywood celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar have come out in support of the companies and businesses, which are facing the brunt of the on-going global threat. Recently, it was reported that actor Hrithik Roshan has now lent his support to the media house and paparazzi team of Viral Bhayani amidst the time of crisis. Read details.

Paparazzi thanks Hrithik Roshan for his support

Recently, the social media handlers of the much-loved paparazzi site, Viral Bhayani expressed their gratitude to actor Hrithik Roshan, as they thanked the actor for supporting the paps, who hail from lower-middle-class families. Taking to their social media handle, Viral Bhayani shared a 'thank-you' post for the actor and mentioned that a huge team, who work tirelessly to capture the celebrities, have taken a severe hit due to the crisis. With the picture shared, it was also mentioned that due to the lockdown, it was difficult for the team to take care of more than 15 families, who were being supported by the income team generated.

The team also mentioned that many other actors have come forward and supported the film industry, but since the Viral Bhayani team does not belong to any film association or trade union, they could not get the benefit that many other leading actors have come forward and announced. Take a look at the post shared:

The entire world is right now in crisis, there was already the issue of downturn due to which there were salary cuts, jobs were at stake and media houses were shutting down. Now with this virus it has devastated all… https://t.co/kEwxP2CDlS — Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani77) April 14, 2020

