After Note On Body Shaming, Sayantani Ghosh Opens Up About Insecurities During Late Teens

Naagin actress Sayantani Ghosh took to her Instagram to share a note on body positivity on the occasion of World Health Day. The actress opened up about the insecurities she faced due to society in her teens and how she overcame those issues. Expressing her thoughts on body positivity, Sayantani shared a note on the issue for her young followers.

Sayantani Ghosh's Instagram story on her insecurities

The actress received a great response from her fans after posting the note. One of the fans shared her own thoughts on the issue which prompted the actress to share her own struggles during her teen years. Sayantani revealed that for a very large part of her teenage years she wished to have long hair to cover her breasts.

Pic Credit: Sayantani Ghosh's Instagram

She opened up about she overcame her insecurities after realizing that the problem was never her but the people who would stare at her with wrong intentions. No longer feeling the need to cover up her body, sometimes, the actress still feels uncomfortable in her own skin. Lastly, Sayantani urged the people to do better as a society so young girls do not feel the need to cover up.

Sayantani Ghosh on body shaming

The bold Instagram post was a step towards ending the 'size mentality' of society as written by Sayantani Ghosh. The actress titled her notes as 'Does size really matter?' and urged people to read on if they were 'sick and tired' of talking about their body parts. She opened up about a body-shaming experience she faced during her interactive session with her fans, where one of the fans unabashedly asked the actress about her bra size. After giving a befitting response to the person, the actress felt the need to talk more about body image issues.

Sayantani went on to elaborately explain the reason why society still feels the need to talk about a person's physical appearance and how mental conditioning has come into existence. The actress penned a personal letter to her fans to love and accept their body while in another note, Sayantani urged her followers to speak up against body-shaming and trolling. Lastly, the 36-year-old actress encouraged her followers to love themselves regardless of their body size.

Promo Pic Credit: Sayantani Ghosh IG

