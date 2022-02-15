After Rannvijay Singha, Neha Dhupia Confirms She Will Not Be A Part Of Roadies New Season

Rannvijay Singha's recent announcement about his exit from Roadies was not only heartbreaking for his fans, but also for his dear friend Neha Dhupia. A few days after admitting how Rannvijay's exit from the show was painful for her, Neha Dhupia recently revealed she will also not be a part of the coming season. Here is the reason why she came to such a decision.

In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, Neha Dhupia confirmed she will not be a part of the upcoming season of the reality TV show Roadies. The actor revealed it was heartbreaking to see Rannvijay, who has been associated with the show for the past 18 years. Stating the reason behind her exit for this season, Neha Dhupia said it is between her and the network.

Neha Dhupia said, "This year I am not going to be a part of Roadies either. More than me, it's just heartbreaking to see Rannvijay not being part of it, and obviously reasons are best known to me and the network."

Neha Dhupia on Rannvijay's exit from Roadies

Neha Dhupia joined the show back in 2016 and since then has shared a close friendship with Rannvijay Singha. She also fell into several controversies during the show, yet her fans loved to watch her. Talking about the show, the actor revealed she has always loved the show and one of the major reasons behind it was Rannvijay Singha. She further quipped how Rannvijay has always been her dear friend and will continue to remain the same. As Sonu Sood is all set to step into Rannvijay's shoes for the coming season, the actor wished him all the best.

Earlier, in an interview with Indian Express, Neha Dhupia opened up about how it was an emotional moment for her when she learned about Rannvijay's exit from the show. She said she "Cannot explain how this feels. I think, one of the reasons why I used to watch Roadies before becoming a part of it was Rann. And I loved all the time I have spent with him. I am almost emotional saying it." The upcoming season of the show will mark its 18th season titled MTV Roadies' Expedition To South Africa.

Image: Instagram/@nehadhupia