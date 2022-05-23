After Shailesh Lodha, Munmun Dutta To Leave 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Too?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular shows in the television world. The much-loved sitcom has been successfully running and entertaining fans for almost 14 years. Over the years, the fan base of the show has grown and its characters have become immortal in the hearts of its fans. The show revolves around the life of Gokuldham society members and the everyday problems that they face in their life.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's cast comprises of actors like Dilip Joshi, Shyam Pathak, Mandar Chandwadkar, Munmun Dutta, Sonalika Joshi and many others. Recently, Shailesh Lodha's shocking exit from the show became a massive talking point. Now, the latest reports suggest that Munmun Dutta aka Babita ji will also reportedly leave the show.

Munmun Dutta to leave Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?

Munmun Dutta became a household name after essaying the role of Babita Ji in the much-loved sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. However, now it is being stated that she will bid adieu to the show. As per a report on Bollywood Life, Dutta has been approached by the makers of Bigg Boss OTT to be a contestant in the second season of the show. As of now, there is no official confirmation from the makers' side or Munmun's side. To note, Bigg Boss OTT season 1 saw Divya Agarwal lifting the trophy of the show.

For the unversed, earlier, Munmun Dutta was seen in Bigg Boss 15 as a challenger along with Surbhi Chandna, Akanksha Puri, and Vishal Singh during the ticket to finale tasks in one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes.

Shailesh Lodha bags his next project after quitting TMKOC

After winning the hearts of the audience as Taarak in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Shailesh Lodha is all set to entertain fans with his new show. Post his exit from TMKOC, Shailesh Lodha is all set to host a Shemaroo show. The official Twitter handle of Shemaroo shared a short teaser of the show, titled Wah Bhai Wah. Lodha can be spotted in the teaser where he can be seen saying “Taiyyar rahiye, aa rahe hain hum jald hi (Get ready, we are coming soon)”.

Here take a look at the post-