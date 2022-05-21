Shailesh Lodha Roped In For New Show Post Reportedly Quitting 'TMKOC'? Here's All About It

Actor Shailesh Lodha became a household name after he appeared in the role of Taaark Mehta in the much-loved sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The show has been successfully running and entertaining fans for almost 14 years.

After winning the hearts of the audience as Taarak in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, a few days back, it was reported that Lodha will mark his exit from the much-celebrated daily soap. The news of his exit left all his fans upset, but it is a huge sigh of relief for them as the renowned actor is roped in for a brand new show.

Shailesh Lodha bags his next project after quitting TMKOC

Post his exit from TMKOC, actor Shailesh Lodha is all set to host a Shemaroo show. The official Twitter handle of Shemaroo shared a short teaser of the show, titled Wah Bhai Wah. Lodha can be spotted in the teaser where he can be seen saying “Taiyyar rahiye, aa rahe hain hum jald hi (Get ready, we are coming soon)”.

Sharing the short clip, Shemaroo's page captioned the post as "वाह भाई वाह! पहचानिए तो भला, कौन हैं ये, जो लेकर आ रहे हैं एक नया शो? देखिये जल्द ही सिर्फ़ #ShemarooTV पर. #WaahBhaiWaah #ComingSoon #NewShow #ShemarooTVNewShow #ShemarooTVOriginal."

For the unversed, reportedly, Wah Bhai Wah will be a poetry-based programme where poets all across the country will be reciting poems on current issues. Lodha will also be seen reciting poems along with serving as the host of the show.

Shailesh Lodha drops cryptic post after exit from TMKOC

Although the actor hasn't confirmed his exit, earlier, Shailesh Lodha took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of himself with a Hindi quote by a renowned poet Haseeb Soz. The caption read, "Here, the strongest of irons break; when many liars come together, the truthful one breaks."

