'Aggabai Sunbai' New Serial Cast: Know Everything About The New Cast Of This Season

The popular Marathi family drama Aggabai Sasubai is going through a lot of changes. The show is set to be back with the second season and is titled Aggabai Sunbai. A new star cast is going to lead the show. Actors like Uma Hrishikesh and Adwait Dadarkar will play important roles in this season. The storyline of the show is also going to change where a new character enters the life of Subhra and has become a mother and started taking care of her son Babu. Here's everything you need to know about the Aggabai Sunbai new serial cast.

Aggabai Sunbai New serial cast

Uma Hrishikesh as Subhra

Uma Hrishikesh will helm the role of Subhra in the show by replacing Tejashree Pradhan. She has played some important roles in several shows like Swamini. She is a Kathak dancer as well as an actor. Uma Hrishikesh has also gathered a huge fan following on Instagram.

Nivedita Saraf as Aswari Raje

Nivedita Saraf, who was previously the housewife in the show will now play the role of the owner of the company as Aswari Abhijeet Raje. Nivedita Saraf has played roles in several popular movies like Narasimha which was released in 1991. Her role in Naam O Nishaan also got a positive response from the audience. She even played roles in several theatre plays like Cottage No.54 and Hasat Khelat.

Girish Oak as Abhijeet Raje

Actor Girish Oak, who was earlier seen as a hotelier, will be managing the household chores in his own style. He is primarily a film editor and a poet. He has played roles in several popular shows like Julun Yeti Reshimgathi, Fu Bai Fu, and Prabhakar. He also directed a play called U-Turn. He also played roles in several popular movies like Corporate and Munnabhai S.S.C which were a huge hit.

Adwait Dadarkar as Soham Prabhakar

Adwait Dadarkar will replace Ashutosh Patki. He will play the role of Aswari's son in the show. He was previously seen playing an interesting character called Saumitra in the show Mazya Navryachi Bayko. His performance received an amazing response from the audience.

Image Credits: @zee5marathi Instagram