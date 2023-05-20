Aishwarya Sakhuja Wraps Up Junooniyatt, Pens Note For Ravi Dubey

Aishwarya Sakhuja recently made a cameo appearance in Junooniyatt. Now, the actress has wrapped up her last schedule and bid farewell to the show. She took to social media and shared a short yet sweet note about her experience.

Aishwarya shared a collage featuring her behind-the-scenes moments from the show. In one of the photos, she is seen sitting in the cafeteria. She wore a printed kurti. In another photo, she can be seen standing beside her co-star Ankit Gupta. In the third photo, she is seen sporting a black ensemble. Alongside the post, she thanked her decade-old friend and Junooniyatt's producer Ravi Dubey. The actress said that she agreed to the role only for him. Sharing the post on Instagram, the actress wrote, "And the journey as #Pari has come to an end....Yes, it was a small one and honestly when @ravidubey2312 called me up a few weeks ago and told me to come in for a small appearance there was no way I could say no. We go back to our Saasural days. A few days in Chandigarh and I'm back but i'm happy that all of you have showered Pari with so much love! I promise you coming soon with something exciting so stay tuned.....@6_ankitgupta #aishwaryasakhuja #actorslife #junooniyatt." Take a look at the post below.

Aishwarya Sakhuja on her role in Junooniyatt

Aishwarya Sakhuja made a cameo appearance as Dr. Pari, a voice therapist. After Jahaan (Ankit Gupta) lost his voice in an accident while he was racing Jordan (Gautam Vig), Dr. Pari handled his case. Talking about her role to Tellychakkar, she said, "I will be embodying the role of Dr Pari, who is tasked with nursing Jahaan's voice back to normalcy. I hope the viewers embrace me in this character and watch out for the twists in the upcoming episodes."

More about Aishwarya Sakhuja and Ravi Dubey's relationship

Aishwarya Sakhuja and Ravi Dubey reunited after 12 years. The duo did their show Saas Bina Sasural. Since then they share a warm and close bond. She said, "Reuniting with Ravi after 12 years feels special and brings back many memories of us trying to find our feet as actors. Hence, without giving a second thought I gave a nod to play the character offered to me."