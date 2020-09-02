'Saas Bina Sasural 2' To Bring Back Aishwarya Sakhuja And Ravi Dubey As The Lead?

Saas Bina Sasural fame Ravi Dubey and Aishwarya Sakhuja will reportedly be returning with the second season of the popular show. On hearing this news, fans are surely going to be super excited about it. The show featured Tanyaa's journey (Aishwarya Sakhuja) who marries in a 'saas-free' household with seven men. The show also portrayed how she not only succeeds in winning everyone over but also succeeds in bringing about a huge change in their mentality and approach towards women.

According to India Forums, the channel now is all set to bring back Saas Bina Sasural 2 and is reportedly going to jump-start the pre-production work of the show shortly. The report also mentioned that Ravi Dubey and Aishwarya Sakhuja have even been approached by the makers for the show's second season.

It has also been reported that they have contacted both Ravi and Aishwarya, and while the former told them that he is not aware of any such development, Aishwarya, on the other hand, revealed that she was approached. She also added, however, that she is not sure how things will work because she is currently busy with Yeh Hai Chahatein.

Also read | Aishwarya Sakhuja Roped In Yeh Hai Chahatein For A Negative Role

About the show

Saas Bina Sasural was about the life of a young lady, Taanya, a.k.a. Toasty (Aishwarya Sakhuja), who has a sasural composed of seven eccentric men but who is deprived of a saas (mother-in-law). The show aired on October 18, 2010, and had Ravi Dubey in the lead as Tej Prakash Chaturvedi. The show went off-air in 2012, after garnering heaps of praise from fans and audiences. The show also starred Darshan Jariwala, Arvind Vaidya, Rajendra Chawla, Rohini Banerjee and Rishi Khurana in pivotal roles.

Also read | Nia Sharma Or Aishwarya Sakhuja; Whose Chemistry With Ravi Dubey Created Magic On-screen?

On the work front

Aishwarya is currently being seen on the much-acclaimed show Yeh Hai Chahatein. The show also stars Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi in lead roles. The show revolves around Dr. Preesha, a single mother raising the child of her deceased elder sister, Saransh. Then she meets rockstar Rudraksh. The show airs on StarPlus and Disney+Hotstar. Ravi Dubey was last seen in Jamai 2.0 alongside Nia Sharma and Achint Kaur in lead roles. The series garnered praise from fans and viewers for its storyline and acting skills.

Also read | Aishwarya Sakhuja Resumes Shooting For 'Yeh Hai Chahatein', Says 'couldn't Hug Co-actors'

Also read | Aishwarya Sakhuja Tags Mumbai Police And Calls Out An Obscene Message She Got From A Fan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.