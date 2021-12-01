Aishwarya Sharma & Neil Bhatt's Wedding Pics Are All About 'achieving Togetherness'

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma are now man and wife, with their wedding nuptials concluding on Tuesday, November 30 in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. The ceremony was attended by close friends and family members, and the first glimpses from the intimate affair are making rounds on the internet. The couple uploaded visuals of the traditional ceremony, where Neil Bhatt can be seen in a dhoti kurta and with a red drape and turban, while Aishwarya Sharma dons a beautiful red ensemble.

Along with the glimpses, both Neil and Aishwarya penned a hearing note, which shed light on their journey from being two separate entities to one unit. The couple quipped that they 'achieved togetherness' after taking the next step of their life together.

Aishwarya Sharma & Neil Bhatt's wedding ceremony

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, December 1, Sharma upload three pictures from their nuptials, wherein Bhatt can be seen putting vermillion on her forehead and the mangalsutra around her neck. For the caption, she wrote," From 1 to 2

From “ME” to “WE” From “YOURS” and “MINE” to “OURS” We achieved TOGETHERNESS." Take a look.

Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma's pre-wedding festivities

The duo marked their Haldi and Mehendi festivities in full pomp and fervour, painting social media colourful. In the Haldi ceremony, Neil and Aishwarya sat together as Haldi (turmeric paste) was applied to them. In the viral pictures and videos, Neil and Aishwarya were also seen applying Haldi to each other as they looked into each other's eyes and smiled. For the mehndi function, the duo dressed in hues of green. Neil was seen grooving with his family members, while Sharma also posed for pictures with her loved ones.

The television sweethearts fell in love on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin last year, and after a whirlwind romance, decided to get engaged earlier this year. A few days back, they shared their official wedding video and announced that they're embarking on a new chapter in their lives. In the daily soap, Neil plays the role of a cop, ACP Virat Chavan, while Aishwarya is his ex-girlfriend, Patralekhaa.

Image: INSTAGRAM/ @BHATT_NEIL