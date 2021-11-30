Last Updated:

Timeline Of 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Stars Aishwarya Sharma & Neil Bhatt's Love Tale

Ahead of their wedding ceremony today, take a look at the timeline of 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' stars Aishwarya Sharma & Neil Bhatt's romantic story.

Television sweethearts Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt, famous for essaying lead roles in Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, are all set to tie the knot today, November  30. Their wedding festivities are taking place in full swing, and fans can't get enough of the duo's dreamy wedding posters and videos ahead of the D-day. The internet has been set ablaze by glimpses from their Mehendi and Haldi ceremonies, wherein the duo seems over the too excited for their impending nuptials. 

Their reel love story transpired into a real one on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, and after a whirlwind romance, the couple decided to get engaged earlier this year. Ahead of their wedding, take a look at the timeline of Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma's romantic tale. 

Timeline of Neil and Aishwarya's love story 

  • The duo bonded on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

The Star Plus show is what started the couple's love story. They bonded well while working together on sets, as evident from their then Instagram posts which hinted at their brewing romance. Neil often shared pictures with Aishwarya with thoughtful captions. One of the glimpses from 2020 showcases the duo dancing away, with a caption "Let time stop right here"

  • Confession of love in October 2020

After having developed concrete feelings for each other, the two finally confessed their love in October last year. This revelation was made by Sharma via an Instagram post, wherein she wrote, "It’s been a year my love @bhatt_neil. October is the month of our confession and we decided to be with each other and told our parents 🙈 love you so much". 

  • Their engagement in January 2021 

The duo got engaged earlier this year in a traditional Roka ceremony. Neil took to his Instagram to announce the news and shared a few pictures from the ceremonious event.  "From the madness to the fun, and all the love that bloomed, for a lifetime we became one #roka @aisharma812 ", he wrote. Fans were equally delighted and shocked after the announcement, and many flooded their comments section with congratulatory messages. 

  • The duo's wedding announcement 

A few days back, the to-be husband and wife shared the first picture from their pre-wedding shoot and wrote, "Something special coming soon!!". Their pictures, which looked dreamy and magical, were followed by their official wedding video as they raised a toast to the new chapter of their lives. Take a look. 

