Aishwarya Sharma Quits Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Due To Pregnancy? Actress Reacts

Aishwarya Sharma, who rose to fame with her stint in the popular television show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, is making headlines after quitting the show. After her announcement, several fans speculated that she is pregnant due to which she left the show midway. In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actress reacted to the news.

Aishwarya called out netizens for jumping to conclusions before any confirmation. She stated that a woman quitting the show doesn't mean she is pregnant. The actress also clarified that she got an offer from a reality show after quitting the show and that she said yes to it.

"If a woman quits a show that doesn't mean she is pregnant. Grow up guys. I had put down my papers one and a half months ago, and the reality show happened to me by chance soon after I was out of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. I was quite surprised to see how social media trollers declared that I was pregnant and hence I had to quit the show. If I was, I would not have been doing a stunt-based reality show. So I am putting all rumors to rest with this," she said

Neil Bhatt pens sweet note for wife Aishwarya Sharma

Post Aishwarya Sharma's exit from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, her husband and co-star Neil Bhatt shared a sweet yet emotional post for her. He posted a photo from their first shot for the show and wrote, "First shot of #ghumhaikisikeypyaarmeiin that we gave! The beginning that we didn’t know it would give us (heart emoji). It’s no secret I’ll miss working with you bache but I’m happy and hopeful for your future. My feelings are indescribable, god bless you my love and just do what you do best “ENTERTAIN”. My lifetime subscription of fun, laughter and love." Take a look at the post below.

Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt fell in love on the set of their show GHKPM. After dating for some time, they tied the knot in November 2021. While the actress has quit the show, Neil will continue to be a part of it alongside Ayesha Sharma.