Neil Bhatt Pens Emotional Note For Aishwarya Sharma After She Quits Ghum Hai Kisikey...

Actor Neil Bhatt, who plays the lead role of IPS officer Virat Chavan in the popular television show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, recently shared a heartfelt note for his wife and co-star Aishwarya Sharma. After Aishwarya decided has on from the show, her actor-husband shared a picture of the first shot they gave together for the show. He expressed his gratitude towards her.

In the post, Neil mentioned how Aishwarya was nervous and excited at the same time. He added that he was impressed by her dedication and passion towards acting, and how she gave her best in every shot. Neil further mentioned that he is proud of Aishwarya's journey as an actor and how she has grown over the years as an artist. The post also included a beautiful picture of Neil and Aishwarya from the set of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, where they are seen holding hands and looking into each other's eyes. He also wrote a long note in her praise, adding how much he will miss her on set and during shoot. Fans reacted to it with loving comments.

Neil and Aishwarya in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma, who play the characters of Virat and Pakhi in the show, have been receiving immense love and appreciation from the audience for their on-screen chemistry. Their off-screen chemistry is also loved by the fans. The couple keeps sharing glimpses into their relationship on social media from time to time.

In 2021, Neil and Aishwarya tied the knot in a private ceremony attended by close family and friends. They often share adorable pictures and videos of each other on social media. A month ago, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin set caught on fire but the team has resumed shooting with no casualties.