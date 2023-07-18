In a shocking incident, a leopard was sighted in Goregaon's film city on July 17. The scary sight created panic on the sets of Ajooni. Now, the show's Executive Producer Tapan Shah has shared what transpired on that day.

3 things you need to know

Ajooni stars Shoaib Ibrahim and Ayushi Khurana in lead roles.

The executive producer shared that something like never happened before.

Before this incident, a python was found on the set of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

What went down on Ajooni set?

In an interview with Republic Digital, Ajooni's Executive Producer Tapan Shah shed light on the incident. He revealed that the leopard entered the Ajooni set at midnight when no one was present.

"No one was there on the set. The leopard came on the intervening night of July 17 and 18. I got to know about it earlier this morning. Nobody was harmed," he said.

He further added that such a thing has never happened before.

"By then, the leopard went away. In the morning, my staff members came and saw the leopard walking towards the jungle. I'm here since 2008 and something like this never happened before. For the first time, something like this happened on my set," said Tapan.

The leopard killed a dog on the set

The leopard was captured on video entering the set by climbing on top of the roof. As it roamed around, the animal attacked and killed a dog on the set. The footage of the wild cat's actions quickly went viral on social media.

Such incidents are common in Goregaon's film city as it is a jungle area. Earlier, a python entered the set of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Shakti Arora shared a video on social media in which a python is seen slithering its way through the set. He described the experience as "terrifying".