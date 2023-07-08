Python Enters Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Set, Shakti Arora Shares Video

The second season of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin premiered a week ago. Recently, the new cast of the show had a terrifying experience on the set. Shakti Arora took to social media and shared an update about the spine-tingling incident..

3 things you need to know

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is loosely-based on Kusum Dola.

Shakti Arora will be essaying the role of Ishan in the show.

The show also stars Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh in key roles.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin witnesses python on set

Shakti Arora shared a video in which a python is seen slithering its way through the set. He described the experience as "terrifying" and highlighted the disbelief and fear that gripped everyone present on set.

The actor shared that the team took necessary precautions and informed the authorities and wildlife experts immediately. Everyone on set gathered to witness the forest officials as they safely relocated the reptile. In the video, he and the rest of the team anxiously watched the python being taken away and were later informed that it had been released back into the forest, ensuring its return to its natural habitat.

(Shakti Arora and the entire team of Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin is currently shooting in the forest area of Film City | Image: Shakti Arora/Instagram)

Shakti revealed that the team is currently shooting several scenes in the forest area of Film City and had hoped to have an encounter with animals in the natural environment. However, this turned into a reality when a massive python was spotted just outside his make-up room around 12 noon. He also mentioned that the python even laid eggs. "Caught this beauty today on our set and the snake catcher said she has given minimum 150 eggs..and don't worry.. she has been safely released in the forest," he wrote in his caption.

Shakti Arora says he treats every show as his debut show

In an earlier interview with ANI, Shakti Arora expressed his excitement on being a part of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. He shared his approach to every new project and stated that he treats every show as if it is his debut show. He opened up about feeling nervous and excited about the project. He further shared that the first season of the show received immense love from the viewers and he aims to garner a similar level of love and appreciation from the viewers.