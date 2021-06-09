Akanksha Puri Backs Pearl V Puri: He's An Amazing Person, Knows How To Respect Women

Actor Pearl V Puri was recently accused of raping a minor in the year 2018 and is under custody. Since the news surfaced, various celebrities have come forward in support of the actor. Recently, actor Akanksha Puri took to her Instagram account to lend her support to Pearl. The actor is known for her work in the Malayalam industry and also for her role as the Goddess Parvati on Vighnaharta Ganesha. Akanksha shared a throwback picture and in the caption, she talked about how such cases are sensitive and also wrote lines about how she knows the actor for quite some time.

Akanksha Puri lends support to Pearl V Puri

While sharing the picture, she also mentioned that she is a police officer's daughter and she understands how taking names in public is harmful. She also took a dig at people who came forward to help for the sake of being a part of the trend. Concluding the note, she wrote that Pearl knows how to respect women.

The caption reads, "It’s so disheartening to see what’s happening around. When it comes to raising our voice for the RIGHT, people try to go on the back foot and escape or else they just say something for the sake of being a part of the trend !! I am a Police officer’s daughter and I know how sensitive these cases are, taking names in public, sharing details without consulting the concerned person’s lawyer can really make things worst for someone who is innocent!! If we want to HELP, let’s do it the right way !! Let’s not be the JUDGE here and let the concerned people do their job!! I am sure the truth may prevail !!

I have known Pearl for quite some time now, good enough to strongly say that he can never ever do or even think of doing something like this in his wildest of dreams! He is an amazing person with a beautiful soul and knows how to respect women !!

#istandwithpearl". The comment section is filled with fans thanking Akanksha for her support and also flooding it with #JusticeforPearl.

More about Pearl V Puri case

Bepanah Pyarr actor who was accused of raping a minor girl and was taken into custody by the Waliv police station in Vasai, near Mumbai. As per ANI, a case has been registered under Section 376 (rape) of IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act(POCSO) Act, 2012. Celebrities like Ekta Kapoor, Divya Khosla Kumar, Nia Sharma and many more have come forward in his support.

