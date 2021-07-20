All American Season 4: Will There Be 4th Season, When Will It Premiere?

All American, a popular sports drama released in October 2018 will soon be releasing the third season of the show. The plot of the series has been inspired by the professional life of the American Football player, Spencer Paysinger. As the series is set to be renewed, the makers dropped in some thrilling news for the fans about the release of All American season 4.

Will there be All American season 4?

Created by April Blair, the All American seasons 1 and 2 were released in October 2018 and 2019 respectively but the release of the third season was pushed ahead due to the pandemic and was later released in January. All American Season 3 finale episode was aired recently, and it left the fans curious about the release of the next season. Hence, the makers of the show have decided to release the All American season 4 and it is slated to release on October 25, 2021.

All American season 4 cast

While the cast of the new season hasn’t been announced yet, it is expected for all the lead cast members to reprise their roles in the series. The popular cast members that are expected to reprise their roles in the upcoming All American season 4 are namely Daniel Ezra as Spencer James, Bre-Z as Tamia "Coop" Cooper, Greta Onieogou as Layla Keating, Michael Evans Behling as Jordan Baker, Samantha Logan as Olivia Baker, Karimah Westbrook as Grace James, Cody Christian as Asher Adams, Monét Mazur as Laura Fine-Baker, among others. The series received an amazing response from not only the audience but also the critics.

What happened in the All American season 3 finale?

In the earlier episodes of the series, viewers saw how both the teams were prepping for the state championship. In the 16th episode of Season 2, as Olivia and Spencer make their relationship official, they want everyone to know about it. Later, as Coop takes the bus, a tip suggests that there were narcotics on the bus and it gets stopped. Meanwhile, at the game, Montes and Jordan decide to split the game while they learn that Asher will not be able to play the game. As the game is about to begin, Coop goes to Mo’s house to confront her, instead, she pulls a gun at her but Preach intervenes.

