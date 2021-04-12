All You Need To Know About Popular 'Chinki Minki' Twin Sisters, Surabhi And Samriddhi

Surabhi and Samriddhi Mehra are twin sisters popularly known as Chinki Minki. They are known for their comic timing and in-sync performances in social media videos and television shows. Here is all you need to know about popular sisters Surabhi Samriddhi

About Surabhi Samriddhi's age and early life

Surabhi and Samridhi Mehra were born on December 27, 1998, in Noida, Uttar Pradesh and are 22 years old. After completing their schooling in Noida, they graduated from Symbiosis Skills & Open University in Pune as per Wink report. They have performed at many events at various places including Kolkata, Indore, Ratlam, Balagaht, Bhilai, Delhi, Mumbai, etc.

About Surabhi Samriddhi's career

Surabhi and Samriddhi began their career as content creators on video-sharing social networking app and gained huge popularity. Later, they were seen in the fantasy drama Naagin in 2015. Surabhi and Samridhi also appeared in the comedy-drama series College Romance in the episode "Double Trouble" for the roles of Raveena and Karishma, respectively. They also starred in the TV series Hero Gayab Mode On alongside Abhishek Nigam.

Surabhi and Samridhi came into the limelight when they were invited to The Kapil Sharma Show on June 29, 2019, on Sony TV. They appeared in several funny sketches and became famous for their in-sync acting and comic timing. They both act together as Chinky Minky on social media as well as on TV shows. In 2017, they were invited to the trailer launch of the Bollywood movie Judwaa 2 which starred Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandes.

A look at Surabhi and Samridhi on social media

Surabhi and Samridhi are well known for satire video cuts, lip-syncs performances, and dancing videos on social media. The twin sisters have collaborated with many television and social media stars including Nora Fatehi, Siddharth Nigam, Abhishek Nigam, Bhavin Bhanishali, Sameeksha Sud and Vishal Pandey among others. They also have a YouTube channel with over 1.6 million subscribers. Surabhi Samridhi has over 6.2 million users following them on Instagram. They keep sharing videos in matching outfits, photoshoots and keep their followers updated about their latest work. Take a look at their Instagram posts here

