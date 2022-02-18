Aly Goni And Jasmin Bhasin Breakup: Actor Quashes Rumours With THIS Sweet Gesture; See

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are one of the most-talked-about couples of the Indian television industry. From their quirky social media engagements to stylish airport appearances, the duo never fails to dish out major relationship goals for their followers. However, in the recent past, rumour mills had it that all is not well in paradise. Rumours of their breakup began surfacing since early Thursday.

Now, on Friday, February 18, Aly Goni has debunked all the rumours with his sweet gesture.

Aly Goni's romantic comment on Jasmin Bhasin's post

Amid break-up rumours, Jasmin Bhasin took to Instagram to share a cute picture of herself that sees her posing with a telephone. She coupled her unique photo with a quirky question that read, "What is your mobile number." Boyfriend Aly Goni who is known to appreciate his ladylove's online posts, once again took to her comment section to drop yet another romantic response thereby clearing the air about their break up.

Responding to girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin's post, Aly Goni said, "9125 let me take u to the sky." The comment is a testimony that the couple is still growing strong together. Take a look at the proof below:

Not only this, but Aly Goni even called out those who were responsible for spreading the rumour online. Taking to Twitter, he said that it's 'sad' that people are spreading fake news about their relationship. He wrote, "Sad to know that you r a journalist who spreads fake news.. and more sad to see u r verified account.. and there are more sad things But Abhi ke liye filhal itna hi."

Sad to know that you r a journalist who spreads fake news.. and more sad to see u r verified account.. and there are more sad things But Abhi ke liye filhal itna hi.. 😁 https://t.co/6sibJPPnYf — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) February 18, 2022

Speaking of their love story, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin fell head over heels for each other during their stints together in the reality show, Bigg Boss 14. The two confessed their love for each other in front of the national television and have been going strong ever since. The couple’s social media PDA often ends up giving major relationship goals to their fan army. From celebrating birthdays together to sharing hilarious boomerang videos of each other, both Aly and Jasmin’s social media profile screams aloud of their quirky relationship. Apart from Bigg Boss, the two have also featured together in the music video, Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega and 2 Phone.

