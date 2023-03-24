Aly Goni, Asim Riaz Perform First Umrah During Ramadan

The holy month of Ramadan has started from today (March 24). On the occasion, Aly Goni and his childhood friend Asim Riaz are all set to perform their first Umrah in Mecca. The actors took to social media and shared the photos from the flight. They wore the traditional white garment consisting of two seamless towelling sheets. Asim and Aly also wished their fans on Ramadan.

Aly took to Instagram and wrote, "Ramadan Mubarak #allahuakbar (sic)." He also shared a series of photos on his Instagram stories. In one of the pictures, he covered his head with a black and white scarf. He pointed his finger in the upward direction and put a GIF on it with the text that read 'Allahu Akbar'. The other photo was a selfie where Aly and Asim posed for the cameras. Aly also shared a mirror selfie.

Take a look at the photos below:

Asim also shared the same photo and wrote, "HAPPY RAMADAN...Allah is the greatest."

Aly Goni updates fans about Umrah

A few days ago, Aly Goni took to social media and shared that he will be embarking on a trip to Mecca with Asim Riaz. He expressed his gratitude for the opportunity. He also shared that it was his biggest dream and he can't wait to fast in Mecca.

He tweeted, "Can't wait. This was my biggest dream. Allhamdulillah...my first roza in Mecca..Allah sabko yeh mauka de. Ameen. And so happy doing my first Umrah with my childhood bussy @imrealasim."

Before Aly and Asim, several TV celebrities including Hina Khan, Sana Khan and Jannat Zubair among others performed Umrah at Mecca Sharif.

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor will be back to work after performing his Umrah.