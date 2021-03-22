Alya Manasa's Husband Sanjeev Karthick: All You Need To Know About The Tamil Actor

Raja Rani fame Sanjeev Karthick and Alya Manasa are one of the most popular celebrity couples of the Tamil entertainment industry. Alya Manasa is well known for playing Semba in the acclaimed Star Vijay Tamil serial Raja Rani (2017), where Alya Manasa's husband Sanjeev Karthick starred alongside her portraying Karthick in the show until 2019. The show spanned two seasons with 750 episodes overall and since then the couple has garnered fame for their presence on social media. Read on to find out about Alya Manasa's husband Sanjeev Karthick and what he has been up to currently in his personal and professional pursuits.

Who is Alya Manasa's husband Sanjeev Karthick?

Sanjeev Karthick is an actor who predominantly works in Tamil films. He made his acting debut with the film Kulir 100 in 2009. The film became a critical and commercial failure and then Karthick signed on to appear in low budget Tamil films like Neeyum Naanum (2010) and Sagakkal (2011).

His later films like Nanbargal Kavanathirku, Uyirukku Uyiraga and Aangila Padam also did not fare well at the box office. Post that the actor took a brief break from films.

His career changed for good after he appeared in the hit Star Vijay serial Raja Rani, where he fell in love with his soon to be wife Alya Manasa. The show went on to be a huge hit among Tamil fans and since then Sanjeev and Alya have been famous on social media.

More on Sanjeev Karthick—his wife Alya, net worth and social media presence

Sanjeev Karthick was born on July 17, 1989, and is currently 31 years old

Sanjeev Karthick married Alya Manasa on November 16, 2019. Together they have a daughter named Aila Sayed, born on March 20, 2020.

According to Stars Unfolded, Sanjeev Karthick's net worth is estimated to be around Rs 3 crore and includes his earnings from his films and television appearances.

In addition to acting, Sanjeev Karthick has an immense social media following with over 905k followers on Instagram. On Sanjeev Karthick's Instagram, you will find regular updates about his films, including his moments with Alya and their kid Aila Sayed.

Sanjeev Karthick's last appearance on television was as Santosh in the serial Katrin Mozhi. His recent appearance in films was the Kannada horror-thriller Mane Number 13 (13aam Number Veedu in Tamil), which was released on Amazon Prime Video to negative reviews.

