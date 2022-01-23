'America's Funniest Home Videos' Will Pay Tribute To Bob Saget With Weekly Segments; Read

Late star Bob Saget will receive a special tribute from America's Funniest Home Videos, which he helped launch in 1989. Saget, who was also the original host of the show, will be paid tribute for the rest of season 32 with a regular segment showcasing his memorable moments on the ABC series.

AFV had earlier paid homage to the Full House star, who passed away in a hotel room in Orlando, Florida, on January 9, 2022. According to Variety, the show's executive producer Vin Di Bona quipped that since there's 'too much prime PG-rated Saget material' in the vault from his 8-year stint on the show, a weekly segment would make for the perfect tribute.

AFV to pay tribute to Bob Saget with a weekly segment

Di Bona spoke about Bob Saget's 'whimsical and crazy' host bits which were very 'visual and physical'. He shared an instance from one of Saget's episodes where he walked on stage to the audience and said 'Did I tell you it's my birthday?' post which the crowd raised their hands with wrapped gifts for him. Bona iterated how that's the kind of 'gentle crazy humour' he wants the younger generation to see from Bob.

Bona quipped that the special tribute idea also came about after seeing the overwhelming testimonials and love received by Saget over the last two weeks. Saget was known for widely supporting his 'fellow comedians, actors, writers' and others and was hailed as a 'generous friend.' Vin further added that as producers skimmed through his clips from 1989 to 1997, they found 'flashes of the qualities' his close friends and well-wishers boast about.

The AFV segment is slated to run at different times in the twelve hourlong episodes remaining for the 2021-2022 season. The segment will open up with a 'quick-cut montage of Saget 'AFV' moments' with the caption 'AFV Remembers the Saget Years'. Di Bona called it a 'fitting tribute' for the show's first face.

For the uninitiated, Saget hosted the show for eight seasons on ABC, with his successors including John Fugelsang, Daisy Fuentes, Bergeron, and Alfonso Ribeiro. Bob is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and three children.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @BOBSAGET)