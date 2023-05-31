Amid Sumbul Touqeer-Fahmaan Khan Fallout, Actress' Sister Warns Fans Against Spamming Her

Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan's friendship is going through a rough patch. After the Dharampatni actor revealed that he is not in touch with Sumbul, several 'SuMaan' fans dropped messages on Sumbul and her family's Instagram posts, questioning her about the same. Recently, her younger sister Sania broke her silence on the matter.

Sania took to her Instagram story and said that it's time to be vocal about the topic now. She even said that the fans can go and comment on her sister Sumbul or her father Touqeer's account instead of her posts. The statement read, "This has been happening for a long time now and I guess I should be vocal about it. If you all have something to say about my family or my sister kindly do it on their account. I post poems and i post my photos for people who follow me for me. I honestly don't like the fact that my poems have more comments about the ongoing issues with my sister instead of something related to my poem. If you follow me because I am sumbul's sister, kindly unfollow. The long paragraphs some people be posting on my posts are not not even getting noticed." She also tagged Sumbul in her post. Take a look at her story:

Sumbul Touqeer's sister Sania urges fans to comment about her family on her account (Image: Sania Touqeer/Instagram)

Sumbul Touqeer's fallout with Fahmaan Khan

The news of Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan's fallout has been doing the rounds ever since the actress came out after participating in a reality show. The Imlie duo was supposed to do a music video together and even shot half of the portions. However, the filming of the video was stopped after Sumbul decided to not be a part of it. Tabish, who was the singer shared a video on Instagram and revealed that the actress' father was unhappy with her being a part of the song and asked her to step out of the project.

He said, "Hi everyone. This is for Sumbul and Fahmaan's fans who wanted to see them in the second video. Song and everything else was done. We have tried and even Fahmaan tried and it's not possible. So it's because Sumbul's dad Touqeer ji does not want Sumbul to be part of this trio video. So it's because of him we won't be able to do it and I feel very sorry and sad that this is not going to happen. I'm really sorry guys and I promise to give you the best songs of mine and I hope everyone understands."

Later, Sumbul hit back at him and asked him to not drag her family into it. She also shared how she was supposed to shoot for a different song with Fahmaan but the latter backed out and they are "trying to obey their friendship". Now, Fahmaan has opened up about the whole incident and revealed that the duo are not talking terms. Citing the reason behind their fallout, he indirectly hinted towards the Imlie actress' father.