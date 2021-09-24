Amitabh Bachchan And Jackie Shroff Engage In A 'Rapchik Bhidu' Exchange On KBC 13

Veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jackie Shroff treated the fans with their hilarious interaction in the latest episode of the 13th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. The new season of the popular reality show is becoming a crowd favourite after several notable personalities graced the hot seat including actors like Deepika Padukone and athletes Neeraj Chopra and PR Sreejesh. Adding to the list are veteran actors Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty, who will be featured in the 'Shaandaar Shanivaar' special.

Amitabh Bachchan and Jackie Shroff on KBC

Sony Entertainment Television took to its official social media handle to share a sneak peek into the exciting episode featuring three of the finest actors of Bollywood. The video was captioned, ''#KBC13 mein AB sir ne ki bhidu language mein baat, jise sunkar chaunk gaye Jackie Shroff! Dekhiye iss rapchik moment ko #KaunBanegaCrorepati''. The duo engaged in a conversation in Shroff's popular 'Bhidu' language.

In the video, Amitabh Bachchan can be seen calling Shroff 'Bhidu' after which Suneil Shetty was seen bursting out laughing. He continued, ''Apun ko bhi tumse milke maja aa rela hai'' (It is fun to meet you too). He also added that Jackie Shroff looked 'Mast' in his classy suit. To which Shroff replied, ''Aap bhi ekdum rapchik lag rela hai, sir'' (You look 'rapchik' as well, sir).

#KBC13 mein AB sir ne ki bhidu language mein baat, jise sunkar chaunk gaye Jackie Shroff! Dekhiye iss rapchik moment ko #KaunBanegaCrorepati Shaandaar Shukravaar episode mein, aaj raat 9 baje, sirf Sony par. pic.twitter.com/SKmx8ZI8Xl — sonytv (@SonyTV) September 24, 2021

More on Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty on KBC 13

The sneak peeks of the episode shared by the channel showed Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty recounting some of the stories and memories of their strong friendship spanning over 45 years. Suniel recounted the time Shroff would wear their clothes which eventually made them popular and Shroff revealed how Shetty helped him take care of his ailing father by offering his house to let him stay.

In another video, the trio teared up after Shetty recounted the time Shroff's mother passed away at their Bandra home. They also talked about Suniel Shetty being a fitness enthusiast and never missing gym under any circumstances. Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty also demonstrated their strength by performing a plank exercise on the stage together.

Image:@Instagram/SonyTV